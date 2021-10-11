Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 61,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

