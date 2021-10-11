Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 450 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 189,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

