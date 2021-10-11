Truist Increases Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target to $50.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.