Truist Securiti Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -111.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 91,544 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

