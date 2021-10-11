Truist Securities Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $34.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.