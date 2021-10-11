TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TUI (LON:TUI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 293.30 ($3.83) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.06. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

