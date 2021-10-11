Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

