Typhoon Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,305.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $795,707.51 and approximately $8,305.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00060614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00125175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00080479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,483.11 or 1.00353976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.37 or 0.06156328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.