Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 431,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

