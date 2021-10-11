UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €84.68 ($99.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

