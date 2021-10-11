UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

