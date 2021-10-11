Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stake Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 1,102,477 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $8,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UA opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.