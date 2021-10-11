Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

