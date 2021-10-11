United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

