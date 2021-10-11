Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 58,150.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Upstart were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

Shares of UPST opened at $311.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.55. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

