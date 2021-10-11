V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Cut to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

