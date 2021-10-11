V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

CorVel stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

