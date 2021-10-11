Validity (VAL) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.03 or 0.00012246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $31.04 million and $6.94 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.56 or 0.00291841 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,416,684 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,039 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.