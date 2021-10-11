Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,489. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

