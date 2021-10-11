Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $154,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $61.36. 92,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,733. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

