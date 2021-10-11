Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 432,973 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.95% of Regions Financial worth $2,302,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE RF opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

