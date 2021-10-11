Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.24 Billion Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of CarMax worth $2,239,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,160 shares of company stock worth $16,923,796 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

CarMax stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

