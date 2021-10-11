Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.35 Billion Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $2,347,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

