Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,504,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.76% of Iron Mountain worth $2,052,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

