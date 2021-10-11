Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,306,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.36% of Nasdaq worth $2,163,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.27.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.