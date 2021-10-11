Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.98. 26,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

