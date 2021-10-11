Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $407.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $294.79 and a twelve month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.