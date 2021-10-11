Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,999. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

