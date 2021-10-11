Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.