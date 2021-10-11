Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vector Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

