Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $23.22. 302,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,273. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.