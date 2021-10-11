Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $40,631,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

