VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,918.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $78.55 million and $35,918.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00061404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00125234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,647.19 or 0.99357182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.66 or 0.06171599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002954 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,717,525 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

