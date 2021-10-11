Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 116.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Yandex by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

