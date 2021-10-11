Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

