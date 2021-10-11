Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 222 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF opened at $222.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.32.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

