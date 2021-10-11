Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 529 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGA. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $119.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

