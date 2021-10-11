Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Up 7.2%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.37. 153,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,274,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

