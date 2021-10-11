Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VWE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 14.25.

VWE opened at 10.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.21. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $14,632,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.