Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Shares of VIRX stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
