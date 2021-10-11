Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.