VNT Chain Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00217711 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

