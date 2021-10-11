Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

FAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.09) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market cap of £923.32 million and a P/E ratio of 88.02. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

