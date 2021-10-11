VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Shares of VOXX opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171 over the last ninety days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

