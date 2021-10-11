Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Warburg Research cut Wacker Chemie to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.50.

WKCMF stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

