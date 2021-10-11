Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $128.37 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.