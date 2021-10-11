Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,489. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.