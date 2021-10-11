Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 301,926 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,926 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $161.53. 56,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.67. The company has a market cap of $425.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

