Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,691. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

