Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 381,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

