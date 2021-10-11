Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,915 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $106.36. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,003. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

